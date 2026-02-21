© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚖️ Supreme Court vs Trump: Court NIXES Emergency Tariffs
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that President Donald Trump’s sweeping emergency tariffs are illegal, striking them down 6–3 and declaring that he overstepped federal law. The decision could lead to refunds for businesses and, indirectly, consumers, while Trump has already announced new 10% tariffs under a different statute.
