In Ukraine, they Showed Off a Special Maternity Uniform designed for Pregnant Women on the Battlefield ...degenerate sons of bitches

In Ukraine, they showed off a special uniform designed for pregnant women on the battlefield__degenerate sons of bitches
I agree with this title that wasn't created by me...
I recently saw a Ukrainian video of a pregnant woman volunteer that was about to go into battle soon. So sick and greedy is she.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.