REAL TALK w-me Brandon / HUGE red Wormwood system body over Europe again / Who+what do you love / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Apr 12, 2023





Today is now 4/12/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video you'll hear some real talk with me speaking over new planet x system evidence I've stacked up the past few days. You'll see my captures on NASAs public stereo ahead space camera that looks at the sun. You'll see multiple planet x system bodies and 2 extra large bodies that came in with the planet x system invading earths solar system passing the sun and being the main reason why the sun is going insane daily now.... Once again after not seeing the large red either planet x system body or one of the extra bodies in earths solar system, once again I caught the huge red planet body over Europe on European sky cameras. Also more asteroid chunks have been coming in. You'll see debri that came in over West Virginia about 1-2 days ago. What I didn't finish saying in the video is yes as always said first clusters are coming in from planet xs debri tail also from a separate planet x system object debris are coming in. To make things worse now according to 2 planet x system insiders NASA now tracks 3-4 extra debri tails from different solar systems surrounding and now to invading earths solar system... i apologize if my voice isn't clear though since my phones junk now and cracked I can't record my voice as usual just speaking in to the microphone. Now I've had to use headphones so my voice can be recorded... My main message to as always is if you love someone please show it by action and not just words. Connect by spirit and soul not just by flesh blood and bones/the physical body alone. Listen not just hear another. Comfort love and forgive another. To be honest I'm very worn down. I'm tired of warning and tired of having nobody on my side when I need it most. I'm broken and very weary. For others heartbroken, lonely and suffering or sick and so on as I to am dealing with alot. Please know in yeshua ( Jesus) you have hope if he's your Lord. .. Planet x is earths twin sun the brown dwarf star... It has many names in our bibles. It is called biblical wormwood of Revelation 8, also known as the fiery red dragon in revelation chapter 12 in the bible or nemesis or nemesis "the destroyer" as it's called in old and new Testaments of the bible. The same destroyer that God used to bring the 10 biblical plagues to Egypt and not just to egypt but the whole globe at that time recorded down the destroyer and what it did to earth and that it was to return... when Moses led hebrew and Jewish slaves to freedom during those 10 biblical plagues. As its simply called planet x today. Or what NASA uses an excuse calling planet x planet 9 and NASAS trappist 1 system is nothing more than the planet x/nemesis system. Planet x is called also The black star. Or a brown dwarf star earths twin sun.... David bowie while dying, one of his last songs was black star.... just as his album he put out was about the destroyer planet x called black star. Just as Chris Cornell sang about the black hole sun which is also about planet x coming as planet x has a deep dark magnetic hole in my as they showed in the star wars movie with what they called the death star..Just as Prince sang purple rain that was about the blue and red native American first peoples prophecy about the blue and red Kachinas. Planet x is earths twin sun the brown dwarf star and nibiru that is NOT a brown dwarf star but a comet planet on the planet x/nemesis systems farthest edge...Time is short. Very short.... Love and forgive others daily as God commanded. LOVE daily. That's my message today and daily.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





