Patrick Bet David gives Bill Maher a Master Class in Negotiation + Debate
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday

Patrick bet David of Valuetainment, was on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, and gave him a master class in negotiation and debate during a conversation with somebody who is slightly antagonistic. From Afghanistan to vaccine mandates to Donald Trump. #DonaldTrump #woke #billmaher #PBD


Keywords
freedomdemocratslibertypoliticscorruptionbill maherjoe bidenafghanistanus politicsmandatestdsfree choicevaluetainmentpatrick bet davidvax mandatepbdtrumped arrangement syndromeclub random podcastjoe biden withdraw

