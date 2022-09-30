9.29 22 Kerry Cassidy w/ Scott McKay on Project Camelot, Verifying The Plan, Pt. 2

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Project Camelot Interview by Kerry Cassidy with Scott and the realization that spiritual warfare is now the evolving force in the Great Awakening. Follow Kerry at https://projectcamelotportal.com/
Be sure to check out the all NEW Patriot Streetfighter website at https://patriotstreetfighter.com/ for the links to ALL video channels, PSF merchandise, upcoming events and more!!
EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"
Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity.
Check out Operation Tomahawk at...
http://www.tomahawkswitch.com
To Follow All Patriot Streetfighter broadcasts go to https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter
PatriotStreetfighter.com is where you will find the links to YT, Rumble, Brighteon & Bitchute. Also on American Media Periscope.
Buy Gold, Buy Silver
PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you!
NEW PSF Collagen Product Developed by Health Ranger Mike Adams PSFHealth.com
Dr. Christina Rahm, PhD. Big Pharma Formation Scientist and CEO bring ROOT brand engineered nutraceutical formula to combat the bioweapon. https://therootbrands.com/patriot