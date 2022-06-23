The Wild Doc's Response to Candace Owen's Episode 7: Focus on Tetanus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Episode 7: Suddenly Infants Dying! (DTAP Beginnings), Candace reviews SIDS, I will be focusing more on tetanus in this video. I will be doing another video reviewing SIDS in the future.
Links: https://thewilddoc.locals.com/post/2342687/the-wild-docs-response-to-candace-owens-episode-7-focus-on-tetanus-pdf