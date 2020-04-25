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Anthony Fauci: The Truth
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9212 views • April 25, 2020
Check out what Dr. Judy Mikovits has to say about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of everything coronavirus and Covid-19. The actions Dr. Fauci engaged against Dr. Mikovits are not the ones of a man with integrity, moral character or ethics.
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