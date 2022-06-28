In 1932 the US legalized forced sterilization of men and women

David Martin | Yuba City, California | May 22, 2021.

The full 1:37 minute video is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJF6aAyg04N8/

David Martin notes that in 1932 the U.S. legalized FORCED sterilization of men and women to get rid of the breed of humanity that was “not acceptable”.

David Martin notes that the U.S. legalized the castration of men and the sterilization of women so that people that we did not want, would not breed.

David Martin notes that Hitler used U.S. science, and in 1939 he published “Euthanasia of the Undesirable”.

David Martin notes that the U.S. collaborated with Hitler’s Third Reich on euthanasia and sterilization to get rid of “imbeciles”, “undesirables”, “the infirm” [people who are weak or ill].

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

