Drink Along Halloween Special: Wasatch Black O'Lantern Pumpkin Imperial Stout (1.0/5-3.0/5)

Wasatch Black O' Lantern Pumpkin Imperial Stout.This isn't my kind of brew so I brought back our favorite co-host to get an expert opinion (i don't like pumpkin but she does.)
neither of us was knocked out by this mash up. Burnt and cloying for such a thin beer.
6.66 for the ABV the IBUs are 18 and the SRM is an eldritch 111
Not going into either of our rotations.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us
Skul!
Mili and E.
Big 3
IG: danielle_rapisarda
TikTok: daniellerap
As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
