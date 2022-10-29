Create New Account
Drink Along Halloween Special: Wasatch Black O'Lantern Pumpkin Imperial Stout (1.0/5-3.0/5)
Beer and Gear
Published a month ago

Wasatch Black O' Lantern Pumpkin Imperial Stout.This isn't my kind of brew so I brought back our favorite co-host to get an expert opinion (i don't like pumpkin but she does.)

neither of us was knocked out by this mash up. Burnt and cloying for such a thin beer.

6.66 for the ABV the IBUs are 18 and the SRM is an eldritch 111

Not going into either of our rotations.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us

Skul!

Mili and E.

Big 3

IG: danielle_rapisarda

TikTok: daniellerap

As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

