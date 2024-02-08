A J6 Defendant Tells a Very Disturbing Story | Stinchfield

A J6 Defendant Tells a Disturbing Story | J6 defendant Eric Christie says he attended the Stop the Steal rally, but he never entered the U.S. Capitol. Christie caused no damage. He harmed no one. Later, the authorities paid him a visit. "It was on a Thursday morning. They busted open the front door.

The next thing I know they are on the roof, and they busted up a skylight," said Christie. "In my upstairs bedroom I noticed the SWAT team was stationed at an adjacent property, guns drawn at me, and they shot up the sliding glass door in my upstairs bedroom. They flew drones in the house. I am still wondering where the search warrant is." Christie said he has no past criminal convictions.





Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav





Watch more #StinchfieldTonight with

@stinchfield1776

here: https://rumble.com/v4c1v00-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-2-7-24.html