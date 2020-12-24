© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Vernon Coleman -A Newly Released Report (18th Dec) Which Incl. Health Impact Events After 1st Vax
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
359 views • December 24, 2020
Watch Dr Vernon Coleman talk about a newly released report (18th December) which includes the number of Health Impact Events after the first vax. Out of 112807 recipients there have been 3150 with Health Impact Events. That's a rate of 2.8%!! Now.... are you sure you still want this vax. The link below takes you to this report!! WATCH AND READ!!!!
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-12/slides-12-19/05-COVID-CLARK.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3AIi4-5cFztDGCndqntm-v1Ubevfd36ZQ9hjcq2575-oCaxrjbTD35clQ
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-12/slides-12-19/05-COVID-CLARK.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3AIi4-5cFztDGCndqntm-v1Ubevfd36ZQ9hjcq2575-oCaxrjbTD35clQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.