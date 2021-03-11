Provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos declares himself an ‘ex-gay’ who is 'sodomy free, conversion therapy

#Milo #Yiannopoulous #LGBT #Change #Conversion #Trump



Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has declared himself 'ex-gay' and 'sodomy free' and said he wants to rehabilitate 'conversion therapy' as he called transsexuals 'demonic' and vowed to 'devote' himself to the Catholic Church.



The 36-year-old, who became the poster boy for the alt-right due to his misogynistic, racist and homophobic rants, claimed he is no longer gay and likened homosexuality to 'addiction' and 'being an alcoholic' three years after he wed his boyfriend in Hawaii.



Yiannopoulos told LifeSite he plans to dedicate the next 10 years to reviving the widely banned practice of conversion therapy that aims to forcibly change an individual's s***** orientation, gender identity or gender expression, claiming 'it does work.'



The British expat, who once endorsed s** between 'younger boys' and older men, fanned the flames of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment once again by hitting out at the 'Terror of transsexuals' and saying 'Tranniees are demonic.'



Yiannopoulos told the right-wing website he 'wasn't entirely joking' when he said he 'became gay' to annoy his mom and questioned how anyone could be 'wholly at home in the gay lifestyle.'



'When I used to kid that I only became gay to torment my mother, I wasn't entirely joking,' he said.



'Of course, I was never wholly at home in the gay lifestyle — Who is? Who could be? — and only leaned heavily into it in public because it drove liberals crazy to see a handsome, charismatic, intelligent gay man riotously celebrating conservative principles.'



The firebrand likened his former life as a gay man to 'degeneracy' and said he felt it was 'all I deserved.'



'That's not to say I didn't throw myself enthusiastically into degeneracy of all kinds in my private life. I suppose I felt that's all I deserved,' he said.



'I'd love to say it was all an act, and I've been straight this whole time, but even I don't have that kind of commitment to performance art. Talk about method acting.'



Yiannopoulos compared himself to controversial 24 character Jack Bauer, saying everyone has to 'confront his maker sooner or later.'



'Four years ago, I gave an interview to America magazine which they declined to print. It's taken me a long time to live up to the claims I made in that interview, but I am finally doing it.



'Anyone who's read me closely over the past decade must surely have seen this coming. I wasn't shy about dropping hints. In my New York Times-bestselling book Dangerous, I heavily hinted I might be 'coming out' as straight in the future,' he said.



'And in my recent stream-of-consciousness Telegram feed, I've been even more explicit — stomach-churningly so, if the comments under my 'x days without sodomy' posts are anything to go by.'



He continued: 'I've always thought of myself as a Jack Bauer sort of figure — the guy who does the hideous, inexcusable things no one else can stomach, without which the Republic will fall.



'I know that means my name will always be cursed, and I'll always be a scorned outsider, so the temptation is to throw out any consideration of living well or truthfully. But even Jack Bauer has to confront his maker sooner or later.'



When asked about previous comments he made on right-wing platform Parler about members of the ex-gay Christianity movement being 'saved' and 'cured of their sinful urges', he said he doesn't see himself in the same way but views his homosexuality as an 'addiction'.



'I don't suppose I'll ever be brave enough to declare it a thing of the past. I treat it like an addiction. You never stop being an alcoholic,' he said.



'As for the CHANGED movement, I guess because they're Californian they don't see how funny their website is, or maybe they're dirty non-doms who think God loves you more the gayer you act, but I was slightly making fun of them with that caption. (Walker Percy was right: Modern man has two choices — Rome or California.)



'Someone really ought to tell them to use more heterosexual-looking photos on their website.'



The 36-year-old, who once compared feminism to cancer, said his husband John had been 'demoted to housemate' but brushed off any suggestion of heartbreak because he said he showers him in designer goods.



'The guy I live with has been demoted to housemate, which hasn't been easy for either of us,' he said.