Why The War On Chickens? Egg Yolk Proteins Block Invasive Spike Proteins-Now It All Makes Sense

Again, it might be time to get to growing your own chickens if you aren't already doing so. Link to Vox Populi article on chicken egg yolk protein and the war on chickens- https://voxday.net/2023/02/02/the-war-on-chickens/ Link to NC Renegade page with G Beck's interview about cyberattack- https://ncrenegade.com/a-huge-cyber-attack-may-be-coming-heres-how-to-prepare/ As always, being prepared helps us allay uncertainties and anxieties. Panicking and panic-buying are for the newbies and amateurs. Make a plan and work a plan. Please pray for me and i will pray for you. Take care, God bless.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.