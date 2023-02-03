Create New Account
Why The War On Chickens? Egg Yolk Proteins Block Invasive Spike Proteins-Now It All Makes Sense
Again, it might be time to get to growing your own chickens if you aren't already doing so.  Link to Vox Populi article on chicken egg yolk protein and the war on chickens- https://voxday.net/2023/02/02/the-war-on-chickens/   Link to NC Renegade page with G Beck's interview about cyberattack- https://ncrenegade.com/a-huge-cyber-attack-may-be-coming-heres-how-to-prepare/  As always, being prepared helps us allay uncertainties and anxieties.  Panicking and panic-buying are for the newbies and amateurs.  Make a plan and work a plan.  Please pray for me and i will pray for you.  Take care, God bless.

