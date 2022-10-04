Over 98% of Eligible Americans Say No To Updated Covid19 Boosters Three Weeks After Rollout

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ska8146
09/24/2022 Dr Naomi Wolf: people are seeing people get hurt, and parents are talking, colleagues are talking — so I think all of these things came together, which often happens in a cultural shift, has resulted the acceptance of these vaccines has gone from 60+ to 40+ percent and now to 1.3%, according to Wall Street Journal