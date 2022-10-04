Over 98% of Eligible Americans Say No To Updated Covid19 Boosters Three Weeks After Rollout

https://gnews.org/post/p1ska8146
09/24/2022 Dr Naomi Wolf: people are seeing people get hurt, and parents are talking, colleagues are talking — so I think all of these things came together, which often happens in a cultural shift, has resulted the acceptance of these vaccines has gone from 60+ to 40+ percent and now to 1.3%, according to Wall Street Journal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.