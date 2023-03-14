Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Uplifting positive Galactic Messages with Dr. Michelle Peal, N.D.!
7 views
channel image
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published 16 hours ago |

Hello Friends! On today’s Out of this World Radio show on Radio Sol International in Vienna, Austria, I discuss my upcoming Galactic Wisdom Conference and give many spiritual and galactic messages, and then interview Dr. Michelle Peal, a fantastic and wonderful medical doctor. See: www.galacticwisdomconference.com I hope you can all listen to this uplifting and positive radio show! If we all work together, we can and will create a much better and happier world! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted www.outofthisworld1150.com

Keywords
healingascensionpositivemessagesupliftingetsgalactic wisdom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket