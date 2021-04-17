Lin Wood: Donald Trump is the Legitimate President, Joey Bribe Biden is a Fake President

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"Donald Trump is still the legitimate president of the United States of America.
Because we the People voted for him overwhelmingly to be our leader.
I don't care what the Main Stream Propaganda Media says, or what
Political Agendas of the people trying to take over our government,
I don't care what they say. I've never wavered at saying consistently that
Donald Trump won this election. Donald trump is still the President of the US.
Joey Bribe Bandito is a FAKE President."
SEE ALSO Lin Wood Speaks at the Tulsa Health & Freedom Conference April 16th and Drops the Q Bomb:
https://www.brighteon.com/16459c43-edc1-440c-985b-38b9e8bcfb42