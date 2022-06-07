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BOMBSHELL!!! ARTICLES LINKING COVID-19 VACCINE TO PRION DISEASE!!! FIRST AUTOMATED ROBOTIC PIG CLONING!!
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693 views • June 07, 2022
Multiple news articles link Covid 19 vaccine to PRIONS and PARKINGSONS. Boris Johnson wins vote. gunman kills more 50 people in Nigeria, gunman kills judge in targeted attack, other articles of the day!!
Websites:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/358661859_Towards_the_emergence_of_a_new_form_of_the_neurodegenerative_Creutzfeldt-Jakob_disease_Twenty_six_cases_of_CJD_declared_a_few_days_after_a_COVID-19_vaccine_Jab
https://cms.galenos.com.tr/Uploads/Article_50671/TYBD-0-0.pdf
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/nn5020787
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-vaccine-associated-parkinsons-disease-a-prion-disease-signal-in-the-uk-yellow-card-adverse-event-database-1746.pdf
https://cms.galenos.com.tr/Uploads/Article_50671/TYBD-0-0.pdf
Websites:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/358661859_Towards_the_emergence_of_a_new_form_of_the_neurodegenerative_Creutzfeldt-Jakob_disease_Twenty_six_cases_of_CJD_declared_a_few_days_after_a_COVID-19_vaccine_Jab
https://cms.galenos.com.tr/Uploads/Article_50671/TYBD-0-0.pdf
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/nn5020787
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-vaccine-associated-parkinsons-disease-a-prion-disease-signal-in-the-uk-yellow-card-adverse-event-database-1746.pdf
https://cms.galenos.com.tr/Uploads/Article_50671/TYBD-0-0.pdf
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