The Principle [ Full Documentary ]

Why do we live at the Center of the Universe called ‘The Axis of Evil’!? This where the Northern lights (aurora borealis) Glow in Wavy lines in a Green streaking Light show. This I feel displays a high level magnetic field where the 5th Dimensional waveforms display themselves as these wavy green lines.Learn about where you actually live in this documentary.They are trying to make us feel insignificant in the Universe and yet we are seriously significant to Creation. Much Evil is attracted to this central spot for some reason and perhaps that is why we came to live in this strange place and learn things we needed to learn.Manny lessons can be learnt here but it takes time and sometimes you have to recycle often and wait for another Age of Enlightenment before you can escape this region of the Space Time Continuum.My opinion is not that of those whom made this Documentary.The Principle" brings to light astonishing new scientific observations challenging the Copernican Principle; the foundational assumption underlying the modern scientific worldview.WWG1WGA▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNELLOVE, LIGHT, LIFEThe future looks tremendously fantastical friends.Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.When Tyranny Becomes Law.Rebellion Becomes Duty.Thomas Jefferson"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."Benjamin FranklinPeace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back DownCharlie the Spirit WalkerMystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & WarriorsWWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬