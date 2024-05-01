Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
429) Telecom's Weaponized 5G Caught in the Act While we Sleep
channel image
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
536 Subscribers
824 views
Published Yesterday

The spinning phenomenon of living beings is the phased array effect of remote toroidal fields. Please go to souce for more information.


Source — Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express; Apr 29, 2024

Telecom's Weaponized 5G Caught in the Act While we Sleep — NEXRAD Exposes Telecoms' Dirty Secret: The 5G Smoking Gun. Been feeling funky lately? https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/telecoms-weaponized-5g-caught-in


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
5gmicrowaveweapontelecom6gspinningweaponizedradarphased arraynexradfieldstoroidal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket