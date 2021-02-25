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Ron Wyatt's Untold Story: Discovery of Mount Sinai
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10 views • February 25, 2021
Ron Wyatt's wife narrates the history of Ron's discovery of the real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia, with some new information never before given in detail. Complete with documentation. First segment in a new series.
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