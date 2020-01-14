DOJ Refuses To Charge Saudi's Tied To Pensacola Killer; Linked To Terrorism & Child Porn #1749-6P

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The FBI says a platoon of Saudi soldiers who are the classmates of the Saudi airman who killed three American sailors in December at a Naval air base in Pensacola are linked to additional federal crimes but the Justice Department has refused to pursue charges against the group.
E-Militia News Article: DOJ Refuses To Charge Saudi’s Connected To Pensacola Killer; Linked To Terrorism & Child Porn – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/PzBS30q9cv2 DOJ Refuses To Charge Saudi’s Connected To Pensacola Killer; Linked To Terrorism & Child Porn – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/XVYC30q9cyC
GUEST: Irvin Baxter is the founder and president of Endtime Ministries. He is a television and radio talk-show host, author, publisher, and international prophecy teacher Irvin felt God call him to start traveling as an evangelist at the age of 19. He began pastoring when he was 26, and continued for 34 years until he made the decision to devote all of his time to Endtime Ministries.Endtime Ministries focuses on explaining world events from a biblical perspective. The ministry’s purpose is to prove that we are now at the end of the era of human government and very near the beginning of the prophesied Kingdom of God.
https://www.endtime.com/
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