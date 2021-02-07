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REWARD FOR SEEKING GOD PT 2: Isaiah 55:6-12; 46:9-11; 40:28-31. 20210131
FCG Church, Sermon on the reward for seeking GOD in obedience to GOD's call on seeking the LORD while He is near. Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with FCG Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST: Contact us: [email protected]