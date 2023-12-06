The Forbidden Secrets of Ancient History – Billy Carson and Matthew LaCroix

WATCH HERE the Gregg Braden video that Billy Carson was referring to, about the cyclical climate cycles that the Earth has been going through, ALWAYS, and that have ALWAYS caused the changes, that we are now living through, ourselves, in our lifetime:
The Dance of Mother Earth. Cycles of Time & Cycles of Change -- GLOBAL WARMING HOAX & SCAM DESTROYED -- Cyclical Global Warming & Cyclical Economies
https://rumble.com/v1uu9t6-cycles-of-time-cyclical-global-warming-and-cyclic-economies-have-always-bee.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.