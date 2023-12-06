Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Forbidden Secrets of Ancient History – Billy Carson and Matthew LaCroix
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
197 Subscribers
74 views
Published Yesterday

WATCH HERE the Gregg Braden video that Billy Carson was referring to, about the cyclical climate cycles that the Earth has been going through, ALWAYS, and that have ALWAYS caused the changes, that we are now living through, ourselves, in our lifetime:

The Dance of Mother Earth. Cycles of Time & Cycles of Change -- GLOBAL WARMING HOAX & SCAM DESTROYED -- Cyclical Global Warming & Cyclical Economies

https://rumble.com/v1uu9t6-cycles-of-time-cyclical-global-warming-and-cyclic-economies-have-always-bee.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=5

Keywords
anunnakisumerianbilly carsonmatthew lacroixcyclical earth periodsthe forbidden secrets of ancient history

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket