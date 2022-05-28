Frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov conducts a test firing of Zircon missile in the Barents Sea

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◽️ Missile firing was conducted as part of a test of new weapons.
◽️ According to objective control data, the hypersonic Zircon cruise missile successfully hit a sea target located at a distance of about 1,000 km. The hypersonic missile's flight met the specified parameters