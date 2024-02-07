Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EDWARD DOWD | What is Economic Impact of the COVID Vaccines? Trump & the Vaccines; This Domino Effect from China is Going to Affect the World! - Dr. Kirk Elliott | FOC Show
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
672 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
356 views
Published Yesterday

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -

https://flyover.live/media/series/qhfzzzr/the-flyover-conservatives-show



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



 Edward Dowd

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/DowdEdward

BOOK: https://a.co/d/bnXVUIA

WEBSITE: www.phinancetechnologies.com



To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

https://flyovergold.com

Or Call 720-605-3900



SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 719e41ea98b98865



Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket