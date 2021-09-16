© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Expo: Evidence Mounts that Jan-6 'Insurrection' was Fake
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • September 16, 2021
https://rumble.com/vmlgdb-red-pill-expo-evidence-mounts-that-jan-6-insurrection-was-fake.html
Evidence Continues to Mount that the January-6 ‘Insurrection’ at the US Capitol was Fake. David Sumrall, Founder of StopHate.com, advocate and organizer of citizen journalism, previews his presentation at the Red Pill Expo scheduled for November 6 & 7 at Lafayette, Louisiana. Information about the Red Pill Expo at https://redpillexpo.org/
Evidence Continues to Mount that the January-6 ‘Insurrection’ at the US Capitol was Fake. David Sumrall, Founder of StopHate.com, advocate and organizer of citizen journalism, previews his presentation at the Red Pill Expo scheduled for November 6 & 7 at Lafayette, Louisiana. Information about the Red Pill Expo at https://redpillexpo.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.