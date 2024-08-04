How mushrooms and meditation affect your microbiome | Dr. Gundry's Lifestyle for Longevity

Welcome to the Dr. Gundry Podcast! In this episode, I dive deep into the essential foods and activities for optimal gut and brain health. I share groundbreaking insights on how to live long through simple yet effective lifestyle changes.

Key Takeaways:

Discover the power of resistant starches, tubers, mushrooms, and inulin-rich foods for a healthy gut and brain. Learn how regular exercise, even simple activities like housework, can significantly reduce the risk of Alzheimer's. Understand the importance of deep sleep and how to optimize your sleep schedule for brain detoxification. Explore the benefits of intermittent fasting and the miraculous effects of olive oil on memory and heart health.

Find out why high levels of vitamin D and vitamin C are crucial for longevity and overall well-being.