How mushrooms and meditation affect your microbiome | Dr. Gundry's Lifestyle for Longevity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to the Dr. Gundry Podcast! In this episode, I dive deep into the essential foods and activities for optimal gut and brain health. I share groundbreaking insights on how to live long through simple yet effective lifestyle changes.
Key Takeaways:
Discover the power of resistant starches, tubers, mushrooms, and inulin-rich foods for a healthy gut and brain. Learn how regular exercise, even simple activities like housework, can significantly reduce the risk of Alzheimer's. Understand the importance of deep sleep and how to optimize your sleep schedule for brain detoxification. Explore the benefits of intermittent fasting and the miraculous effects of olive oil on memory and heart health.
Find out why high levels of vitamin D and vitamin C are crucial for longevity and overall well-being.
Here You Can Get Steven Gundry MD Some interesting books To Find Now:
- The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in "Healthy" Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain (The Plant Paradox, 1)
- The Plant Paradox Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes to Help You Lose Weight, Heal Your Gut, and Live Lectin-Free (The Plant Paradox, 2)
- The Plant Paradox Quick and Easy: The 30-Day Plan to Lose Weight, Feel Great, and Live Lectin-Free (The Plant Paradox, 3)
- The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age (The Plant Paradox, 4)
- The Plant Paradox Family Cookbook: 80 One-Pot Recipes to Nourish Your Family Using Your Instant Pot, Slow Cooker, or Sheet Pan (The Plant Paradox, 5)
- The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone (The Plant Paradox, 6)
- Gut Check: Unleash the Power of Your Microbiome to Reverse Disease and Transform Your Mental, Physical, and Emotional Health (The Plant Paradox, 7)
#PreventAlzheimersNaturally #YogaAndMicrobiome #NutritionForBrainHealth #BrainHealth #DrGundry #Mushrooms #Meditation