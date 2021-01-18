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SCOTT McKAY - JAN 16TH UPDATE: Patriots Are In Full Control PAIN Coming
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2590 views • January 18, 2021
SCOTT McKAY - JAN 16TH UPDATE: Patriots Are In Full Control PAIN Coming. Expect Real Kinetic Warfare With The Cabal (Deep State). 209,000 Indictments are ready to drop. The battle is already being fought. Our Trump Card is the Space Force with all its high technology.
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