Musk Dissolves Twitter Board To Become Sole Director

https://gnews.org/articles/504674
Summary：10/31/2022 Yahoo Finance: A new securities filing shows that Elon Musk cleaned up not only the company's executives but also its board when he took over Twitter. Musk is now the only director on the company's board.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.