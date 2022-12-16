Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2950a - Biden’s Job Growth Just Fell Apart, It Was All A Lie
GalacticStorm
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2950a - Dec 16, 2022

Biden’s Job Growth Just Fell Apart, It Was All A Lie

The players are all the same, they are pushing the Green New Deal for control and to become rich. Coal is being used more now than in the past because of the [WEF] GND push. The jobs that the Biden administration continued to push are false, the overestimated the jobs. Trump calls out Mitch McConnell and the omibus bill.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.



