▪️The AFU attempted to launch a missile attack on the Kaluga region.

Air defense units repelled the attack by intercepting it near the town of Obninsk.

▪️The AFU carried out a massive raid of Mugin-5 PRO drones on the Crimean peninsula.

All 42 drones were intercepted. Some of them were shot down by air defense, the rest were neutralized by electronic warfare.

▪️Artillery strikes on populated areas in Donbas have also continued unabated.

In Donetsk, the Center for the Protection of Motherhood and Childhood was hit. Two people were killed and at least four wounded.

▪️In the Vremivka sector, near Urozhaine, the enemy attempted to occupy the wooded areas east of the village.

As a result of the battle that ensued, the attack was repulsed and the AFU retreated to their original positions.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, heavy fighting continues on the southern outskirts of Robotyne.

Despite constant attacks by the AFU, Russian units maintain partial control over the village.

▪️In the Kherson direction, the AFU made an attempt to land on the island of Borshchova.

Under heavy fire from Russian artillery, one of the boats was destroyed, while the other two preferred to retreat.

▪️At the same time, shelling of frontline areas on the left bank of the Dnieper also continues.

Both Kakhovkas, Hola Prystan' and other settlements have been hit. Civilian infrastructure and residential houses were damaged.

