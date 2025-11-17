BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Invisible War: Taking Down the Global Web of Control
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
93 followers
0
33 views • 2 days ago

Kristy Allen unveils the nature of fifth-generation warfare. This isn't a battle of bullets, but a strategic, multi-domain operation targeting an enemy that has infiltrated money, media, and morality. Discover the asymmetric strategy of using truth as a weapon, psychological operations, and financial disruption to dismantle a centuries-old global machine of control.


We explore why current events may be a form of controlled theater designed not to deceive the people, but to safely awaken them, exposing crimes against humanity and laying the groundwork for a divine justice that is already unfolding. The cage was invisible, but the end of the era of illusion is here.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/



Join me for a FREE Masterclass: goots888.com/masterclass

"Global Financial Reset – Surviving and Thriving the Transition"


📅 Tuesday, November 18

⏰ 8 PM EST


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
awakeningcrimes against humanitykristy allenpsychological operationsdivine justicefinancial disruptionfifth-generation warfaremulti-domain operationstruth weaponglobal control machinecontrolled theaterera of illusion
