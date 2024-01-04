PREACHERS LABOR DAY ASSAULT 👊 SEPT 9, 2020

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5fqDgAc_44





Thumbnail: https://www.massresistance.org/docs/gen4/20c/NV-activist-stops-DQSH-in-his-county/index.html





Comments:





Brother if the police were present and standing down you need to submit that video to center for religious expression they will let you know if you can file a suit against your city

I see it was 2020 so I don't know if you did something with this hopefully you did





And the World Hated me before you.





Remember, we are going to be attacked for Preaching Jesus Christ.





Nevada MassResistance activist single-handedly gets his county government to prohibit ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ in public libraries.





Here’s what one person can accomplish!





We publish a lot of articles about how teams of activists in MassResistance chapters accomplish great things. That’s how a lot of “culture war” victories happen.





But in fact, just one activist who is dedicated, knowledgeable, and fearless can take on the establishment and win!





Geoff Knell lives in Fallon, NV, which is 398 miles northwest of Las Vegas. Most of our Nevada activists live in the Las Vegas area. Others are scattered around the state, but Geoff is nevertheless a completely dedicated MassResistance activist. And he is outraged at the LGBT efforts to target young children.





After “Drag Queen Story Hour” library events started showing up in a few Nevada counties, Geoff decided to make sure that no “Drag Queen” would come to his county. His success against stubborn, insensitive politicians is an inspiration to all of us.





Background: “Drag Queen Story Hour” comes to Nevada

Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) events for children, put on in public libraries around the country, are heavily promoted by the LGBT movement. Their stated purpose is to give children “unabashedly queer role models.” They target young children with homosexual and transgender propaganda. Drag Queens – homosexual men who dress up as garish impersonations of women – are terribly dysfunctional people on several levels.





It started in Henderson, NV, a suburb of Las Vegas. Sometime in 2018 the public library in Henderson began holding “Drag Queen Story Hour” events. Soon after that, local parents began complaining, but nothing substantial came together.





Next the DQSH came to Sparks, NV, a suburb of Reno. In July 30, 2019, the public library in Sparks (in northern Nevada) put on a DQSH event for children. Sparks is 63 miles from where Geoff lives. So on the day of the event, Geoff went there and protested. The library director was so incensed that he forced Geoff away from the building.





The DQSH events continued in Henderson. Finally, when a DQSH event was scheduled for Aug. 24, Nevada MassResistance activists got to work. Very quickly, they exposed the “Drag Queen” that the library had invited as a crude adult entertainer.





People were shocked and outraged. In the weeks leading up to the event, MassResistance parents leafletted the town, and contacted the Library Commission, the City Council, and the County Board of Commissioners – to attempt to get it stopped. But the momentum was there, and the public officials wouldn’t budge. On the day of the event Nevada MassResistance organized a protest outside the library. The following month, on Sept. 7, the library held another Drag Queen event, which parents also protested.





The uproar spread across the greater Las Vegas area. A Las Vegas radio station invited Arthur Schaper, our National Organization Director, to debate local leftists over it – and Arthur aggressively took them on! Since then, Drag Queen Story Hours haven’t returned to any libraries in the greater Las Vegas area – or in Sparks. But that wasn’t the end of the story.





Geoff was particularly worried because he lives in the next county over from Sparks – Churchill County. Geoff realized that if he waited for a DQSH event to be announced there, it would be too late to stop it.





He knew it was time to be proactive. He decided that he would make sure that no DQSH events would come to Churchill County libraries.





Stopping DQSH in Geoff’s county!





He got right to work. What he accomplished is amazing.





Basically, he did a one-man full-court-press on the local politicians. He was armed with the facts about what DQSH events actually are, what the “Drag Queens” really are, and what these events were trying to do to children. He wasn’t afraid of using words like “sexual perversion” and “indoctrination.”





Between November 2019 and mid-January 2020, Geoff appeared before the Churchill County Commissioners, the Fallon City Council, the School Board, and even the Youth Board meetings. He spoke with members of the Library Board of Trustees and the library staff, too. He even talked with candidates for local public offices. Geoff was relentless and aggressive.





Read the rest at the thumbnail URL