RFK JR released this video with proof that them dems accusations are FALSE 💥🔥
Published Yesterday

 Robert F. Kennedy Jr released this video on Twitter in response to the Censorship hearing:

The accusations recently leveled against me by rank and file democrats are false. Here is the proof.


THERE IS NO TIME IN HISTORY WHEN THE PEOPLE WHO WERE CENSORING SPEECH WERE THE GOOD GUYS. ~ RFK JR

@RobertKennedyJr


https://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1682879726384472065?s=20

