Cardinal Pell has died in Rome - Dr. Taylor Marshall responds

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Jan 10, 2023





Cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis' top financial adviser, has died aged 81 after a long battle with cancer. He died after a hip replacement surgery while in Rome for the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI. Pope Francis announced Pell's death in a televised statement, saying the cardinal had been a "tower of strength" for the Church in Australia. Pell was one of the most powerful men in the Catholic Church, serving as Archbishop of Melbourne from 1996 to 2002 and then as head of the Vatican's Secretariat for the Economy from 2002 to 2013. He was charged with sexual assault in 2016 but the conviction was quashed in 2020.





