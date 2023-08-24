The Human Spirit

May 21st, 2023

Christianity boils down to believing God's word and obeying Him. Our spiritual minds are in a constant war with our carnal minds, and this is a war we must win! Are you trusting on the Holy Spirit to guide you with supernatural discernment, or are you puffing yourself with knowledge to lean on your own understanding?

"The spirit of man is the candle of the Lord, searching all the inward parts of the belly." Proverbs 20:27