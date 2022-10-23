Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Can You Safely Take Lugols Iodine When Taking Thyroid Medication?
27 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published a month ago |

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
WARNING Why You Need To Take With The COMPANION NUTRIENTS WITH IODINE! - https://bit.ly/3CoZ4ie
How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - https://bit.ly/3RyitSM

WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3QkASBm

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Is It Safe To Take Lugols Iodine When You Are Taking Thyroid Medication?


A lot of people who become aware of supplementation with Iodine in the form of Lugols Iodine tend to wonder or ask me can you safely take Lugols Iodine even when they are taking thyroid medication.


So I have created this video "Is It Safe To Take Lugols Iodine When You Are Taking Thyroid Medication?” to make you aware of if it is safe or not, I go into talking about this extensively so you can get a clear understanding of this subject.


If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video from start to finish!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
iodinelugols iodinehow to use iodineiodine benefitshow to supplement with iodinelugols iodine doselugols iodine dosinghow to use lugols iodineiodine thyroidthyroid medicationlugols iodine mega dose protocolhow to supplement with lugols iodineiodine thyroid medicationlugols iodine thyroid medicationis it safe to take thyroid meds and iodineiodine and thyroid medsiodine and thyroid medicationis it safe to take iodine when taking thyroid medsis it safe to take iodine when taking thyroid medicationiodine t3iodine t4iodine thyroxineis it safe to use iodineis it safe to use lugols iodinehow to safely use lugols iodine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket