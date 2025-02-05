BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Whistleblower: Military Officials Investigating COVID Cabal Assassinated in DC Air Collision
540 views • 3 months ago

In the heart of Washington D.C., a catastrophic air collision between a military Black Hawk helicopter and a commercial airliner sent shockwaves around the world. The mainstream media rushed to label it a tragic accident, but as the investigation unfolds, mounting evidence is revealing a far more sinister truth.

Eyewitness accounts, conflicting reports, and strange actions by key players point to a clear conclusion: this was a carefully orchestrated strike. A targeted operation designed to eliminate a powerful figure on the verge of exposing dangerous secrets - secrets the deep state would stop at nothing to keep buried.

Now, military whistleblowers have come forward, confirming what many had feared: this wasn't an accident - it was an assassination.



Tags: military, whistleblowers, Covid Cabal, assassination, COVID, Covid 19, Depopulation, Democide, plane crash, Washington, Washington DC, DC Plane collision, DC, Philadelphia plane crash, Philadelphia, doomsday plane, Black Hawk Helicopter, Black Hawk, Helicopter, Bill Gates, Gates, Fauci, Anthony Fauci, air collision, commercial airliner, mainstream media, sinister truth, Eyewitness

