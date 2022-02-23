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"Lord, Lord People"
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10 views • February 23, 2022
You can call Jesus 'Lord', "accept" him as your Savior, and ask Him into your heart and still go to hell. Billions of people do this and totally neglect everythign Jesus ever said. We should do these things, but sincerely, that is we with a broken and contrite heart seeking, hungering, and thirsting, to do what ever our Lord tells us to do. Anything short of this and all the 'Lord, Lord' talk is as a good as blasphemy.
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