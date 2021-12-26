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NUCLEARIZED DE-IRONIZED 5G MM WAVE SAT - WEATHER MANIPULATION
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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250 views • December 26, 2021
5G IS A DIRECTIONAL MM WAVE LOW FREQUENCY LETHAL WEAPON THAT IS BEING USED AS A DEPOPULATION TOOL BY THE CABAL TO CHANGE YOUR HUMAN DNA HELIX TO A HYBRID CYMERIC TRANSHUMAN, KILLS YOU BY PULSED FREQUENCY TO NANO BOTS INSIDE THE JABBED VIA BLUETOOTH WI-FI, CRIMES TO HUMANITY AND 100% AGAINST THE NUREMBERG CODE AND GENEVA CONVENTION AND INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS - THE CULPRITS WILL HANG FOR THESE EVIL ATROCITY,S TO MANKIND WORLDWIDE , THESE ARE SATANIC CULT MEMBERS THAT WILL FACE DEATH FOR THERE CRIMES. ALL COMPLICIT ARE GUILTY THE INNOCENT IS THE UNSUSPECTING PUBLIC THESE CRIMES HAVE BEEN BESTOWED UPON THEM ALL. FAUCI DASACK AND ALL WILL BE CAUGHT AND PROSECUTED BY WE THE PEOPLE INTERNATIONAL COURT. THEN AND ONLY THEN WILL YOU UNDERSTAND THE HORRORS THESE EVIL MEN HAVE DONE TO THE WHOLE WORLD.
PLEASE WATCH VIDEOS BELOW AND EDUCATE ONES SELF!
https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS! BELOW
Hwawea cell phone assassinates girl wi-fi emp weapon - https://www.brighteon.com/1715e82a-2cb9-4bd0-ad74-0a689572a0e4

IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE GENOCIDE
https://www.brighteon.com/ae45e152-b548-4657-8288-436c50cce8f6

DISGUISED AS A TREE 5G TOWER -https://www.brighteon.com/d1d1fbfa-2a98-4425-811f-f39245c4f5bc

DRONE MELTS NEXT TO 5G TOWER - https://www.brighteon.com/0b437514-dca3-441c-aa86-a82dfaa35c84
Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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