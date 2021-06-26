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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1526 - Danielle Fair - Report on the attack
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50 views • June 26, 2021
Danielle was riding her scooter, when the female, who has a history of hurling racial slurs at white kids in the neighborhood, attacked her. She knocked Danielle off her scooter and continued to punch her for 12 seconds. Neighbor Jessica Jaworski heard her call Danielle a “cracker” as she beat her.
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