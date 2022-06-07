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Why we must fight the WHO and Bill Gates taking control of Pandemic Policy GBNEWS.
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Why we must fight the WHO and Bill Gates taking control of Pandemic Policy
GBNEWS.
https://rumble.com/v17me5j-why-we-must-fight-the-who-and-bill-gates-taking-control-of-pandemic-policy-.html
How did Gates get the lump on the right hand side of his forehead (from interview at 5m 10s) ? In view of the Pfizer documents which were ordered to be released 75 years before they planned to it is now clear that in order to facilitate a new world order reset, WEF, Gates, wants to reduce the population by perpetual rounds of jabbing every 6 months.
Original Source https://youtu.be/kcvwN-uDurk
Dan Wooton argues his corner with obscene videos of what Bill Gates thinks. For example the unqualified world doctor says we all should be having a jab every 6 months with the over 60's perhaps more often. This statement is made even after the Pfizer documents have been revealed and show 100's of side effects were expected.
Then in this video edit Dan Wootton is joined to discuss the issues with a studio audience.
Should the World Health Organisation and Bill Gates control pandemic policy?
https://youtu.be/kcvwN-uDurk
'Bill Gates seems to have more of a god complex than Bono and Tony Blair put together.'
'We shouldn't be afraid of the World Health Organisation, they've had a lot of good advice.'
Christine Hamilton, Belinda de Lucy and Benjamin Butterworth discuss whether the WHO should control pandemic policy.
📺 Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626
🖥 GB News on YouTube https://bit.ly/3vAYaw0
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
WEF, Gates, Reduce The Population By Jabbing Every 6 Months
GBNEWS.
https://rumble.com/v17me5j-why-we-must-fight-the-who-and-bill-gates-taking-control-of-pandemic-policy-.html
How did Gates get the lump on the right hand side of his forehead (from interview at 5m 10s) ? In view of the Pfizer documents which were ordered to be released 75 years before they planned to it is now clear that in order to facilitate a new world order reset, WEF, Gates, wants to reduce the population by perpetual rounds of jabbing every 6 months.
Original Source https://youtu.be/kcvwN-uDurk
Dan Wooton argues his corner with obscene videos of what Bill Gates thinks. For example the unqualified world doctor says we all should be having a jab every 6 months with the over 60's perhaps more often. This statement is made even after the Pfizer documents have been revealed and show 100's of side effects were expected.
Then in this video edit Dan Wootton is joined to discuss the issues with a studio audience.
Should the World Health Organisation and Bill Gates control pandemic policy?
https://youtu.be/kcvwN-uDurk
'Bill Gates seems to have more of a god complex than Bono and Tony Blair put together.'
'We shouldn't be afraid of the World Health Organisation, they've had a lot of good advice.'
Christine Hamilton, Belinda de Lucy and Benjamin Butterworth discuss whether the WHO should control pandemic policy.
📺 Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626
🖥 GB News on YouTube https://bit.ly/3vAYaw0
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
WEF, Gates, Reduce The Population By Jabbing Every 6 Months
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