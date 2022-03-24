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Was Covid 19 Vaccine a World Wide Experiment to see which DNA could handle Nanotechnology?
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220 views • March 24, 2022
Was Covid 19 Vaccine a World Wide Experiment
to see which DNA could handle Nanotechnology?
Meanwhile - the real narrative is being revealed.
Source:
t.me/GoodDog_USA/5986
Opinion:
Once a Gonernment has been proven to have been KNOWINGLY MURDERING it’s own people l, every organization responsible should be DISSOLVED and the PEOPLE not that Governments Court system should decide the fate of ALL RESPONSIBLE.
to see which DNA could handle Nanotechnology?
Meanwhile - the real narrative is being revealed.
Source:
t.me/GoodDog_USA/5986
Opinion:
Once a Gonernment has been proven to have been KNOWINGLY MURDERING it’s own people l, every organization responsible should be DISSOLVED and the PEOPLE not that Governments Court system should decide the fate of ALL RESPONSIBLE.
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