The State of War, Plus Excess Deaths Up 40%

Visit: https://thefrontline.store
Web: https://thefrontline.army
In our weekly round up, Lee, Warren & Lee get down to facts about the 2 main battle fronts in Ukraine and Gaza, the meaningless posturing from NATO, Russian military might and the state of the world’s excess death crisis since the YKW.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.