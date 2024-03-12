Create New Account
The State of War, Plus Excess Deaths Up 40%
The Frontline Army
Published 13 hours ago

Visit: https://thefrontline.store

Web: https://thefrontline.army

In our weekly round up, Lee, Warren & Lee get down to facts about the 2 main battle fronts in Ukraine and Gaza, the meaningless posturing from NATO, Russian military might and the state of the world’s excess death crisis since the YKW.

Keywords
warukrainegazanatoexcess deathswarren thorntonthe frontline army

