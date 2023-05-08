Elijah Announces The Messiah And Warns Israel

LISTEN O’ISRAEL TO THE WORDS OF THE ALMIGHTY GOD יהוה FOR YOUR DESTRUCTION DRAWS NEAR! This is what the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob, who is the Almighty יהוה, says, You have failed to listen to the truth, to reason, to logic, and to the evidence laid down at your feet. For this, I יהוה have decreed that Israel and Jerusalem shall see no rest but shall instead see mourning and destruction. Your elders and young men will be slaughtered in the streets, your women shall be raped, your villages pillaged. You will know the great sadness the Egyptians felt at the first Passover. The decimation of your nation comes swiftly upon the backs of those who seek to destroy you, for I The Lord Almighty יהוה have gathered them against you for this reason. You shall know My anger for rejecting My Son says the Lord God Almighty יהוה. Zechariah 14 shall be realized and come to full fruition with or without your assistance Israel. Woe to the inhabitants of Jerusalem, to the daughters of Zion, for the day of your destruction draws near. Long have I suffered your ignorance of My Son, says the Lord God Almighty יהוה. Long have I stretched forth the Olive branch of peace only to have you reject it due to your pride and arrogance, says the Lord Almighty יהוה. Your Moshiach is Ra-El and there is none under Heaven whom I have bestowed the same authority as I have to Him. I proclaimed that your anointed one would be anointed with oil on the day of Purim and My messengers carried it out. He is the only one to fulfill My words for My glory, says The Almighty יהוה.

