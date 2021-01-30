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POST GLOBAL PANDEMIC
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181 views • January 30, 2021
The next outbreak? We’re not ready | Bill Gates:
https://youtu.be/6Af6b_wyiwI
Does saving more lives lead to overpopulation? | Bill Gates:
https://youtu.be/obRG-2jurz0
Event 201 Pandemic Exercise:
https://youtu.be/AoLw-Q8X174
Tracking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Comments On Coronavirus: https://youtu.be/ShiwHR5OvtM
Coronavirus outbreak: Donald Trump:
https://youtu.be/X7KCyRxOoJw
'We will meet again' - The Queen's Coronavirus broadcast: https://youtu.be/2klmuggOElE
Dr. Erickson Press Briefing on COVID-19:
https://youtu.be/6FliSITWOck
Freedom D-Day Berlin 29th August 2020, Robert F Kennedy Jr: https://youtu.be/WA6juHcygrc
Demonstrators Rally in London to Protest Against COVID-19 Lockdown Measures: https://youtu.be/goFeE-CgwAA
As COVID-19 spreads, don’t forget about the world’s deadliest animal | Bill Gates : https://youtu.be/UOHHAzx2nBE
It’s Mosquito Week | Bill Gates:
https://youtu.be/e0fU5cnliY0
Genetically modified mosquitoes are cleared for release in the US: https://www.tampabay.com/news/environment/2020/08/20/florida-keys-releasing-genetically-modified-mosquitoes-to-fight-illness/
Gavi has already protected an entire generation of children, and is now working to protect the next generation:
https://www.gavi.org/our-alliance/about
World Economic Forum agenda:
https://www.weforum.org/focus
Council on Foreign Relations: https://www.cfr.org/about
Rockefeller Foundation:
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/
A future where precise and verified human mobility data: https://www.unacast.com/about
S.893 - Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2020:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/893/text
https://youtu.be/6Af6b_wyiwI
Does saving more lives lead to overpopulation? | Bill Gates:
https://youtu.be/obRG-2jurz0
Event 201 Pandemic Exercise:
https://youtu.be/AoLw-Q8X174
Tracking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Comments On Coronavirus: https://youtu.be/ShiwHR5OvtM
Coronavirus outbreak: Donald Trump:
https://youtu.be/X7KCyRxOoJw
'We will meet again' - The Queen's Coronavirus broadcast: https://youtu.be/2klmuggOElE
Dr. Erickson Press Briefing on COVID-19:
https://youtu.be/6FliSITWOck
Freedom D-Day Berlin 29th August 2020, Robert F Kennedy Jr: https://youtu.be/WA6juHcygrc
Demonstrators Rally in London to Protest Against COVID-19 Lockdown Measures: https://youtu.be/goFeE-CgwAA
As COVID-19 spreads, don’t forget about the world’s deadliest animal | Bill Gates : https://youtu.be/UOHHAzx2nBE
It’s Mosquito Week | Bill Gates:
https://youtu.be/e0fU5cnliY0
Genetically modified mosquitoes are cleared for release in the US: https://www.tampabay.com/news/environment/2020/08/20/florida-keys-releasing-genetically-modified-mosquitoes-to-fight-illness/
Gavi has already protected an entire generation of children, and is now working to protect the next generation:
https://www.gavi.org/our-alliance/about
World Economic Forum agenda:
https://www.weforum.org/focus
Council on Foreign Relations: https://www.cfr.org/about
Rockefeller Foundation:
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/
A future where precise and verified human mobility data: https://www.unacast.com/about
S.893 - Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2020:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/893/text
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