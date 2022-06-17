Ouchie Fauci

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Taking a peek into the chart of evil today with some Zero Hedge headlines thrown in for fun and games. Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services https://seacoastastrological.com/services Our email: [email protected] or [email protected] Follow Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Rumble, Youtube, Twitter, Odysee, Brighteon #drfauci #astrology #zeroh