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Episode 484: Poison over People, AI’s Reality Check & Dr. Andrew Wakefield
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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In a devastating blow, the Supreme Court handed Monsanto a major win in the glyphosate battle. Del sits down with ICAN lead attorney Aaron Siri, Esq., to break down what this disappointing ruling could mean for the future of America.


Then, Jefferey Jaxen reveals the bitter reality confronting companies that rushed to replace humans with AI—and why the promise of artificial intelligence is beginning to unravel.


Del also welcomes Dr. Andrew Wakefield into the studio to discuss the current state of affairs in the U.S., the escalating challenges of caring for the rapidly growing adult autism population, and his new novel, “The Bequest,” a story of survival, sacrifice, and a mother’s devotion to her son with autism on the unforgiving American frontier.


Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq., Dr. Andrew Wakefield

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