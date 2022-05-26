© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk: "DELETE Your Social Media NOW!" - Here's Why
Follow
0
Share
Report
94 views • May 26, 2022
1,849,689 views - Apr 14, 2022 Elon addresses the fact that people try to bring on a higher level emotionally than where they really are emotionally and the rest of the world gets the wrong impression. He also talks about AI and the dangers of AI. Mirror
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.