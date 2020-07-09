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STOP! Chinese Organ Harvesting - The Dragon Awakes!
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10 views • July 09, 2020
What do you think about innocent people being killed for organs? Chinese organ harvesting has hit the news again in 2019 as the practice of organ farming from prisoners of conscience appears to be continuing despite claims from China that organ transplants are only of voluntary.
Conspiracy fact: a tiny number of Chinese people are on the official donor registry to offer their organs yet tens of thousands of organs are being sold for profit in China each year. This video speaks out against the shocking money-making racket going on inside China - arguably the world's most powerful country - and home to illegal organ harvesting on a massive scale.
According to a growing body of evidence, innocent people, like Falun Gong practitioners, whose beliefs run contrary to the Chinese communist party, have been labeled as criminals and put in detention centres, labour camps and prisons across the country. Prisoners can then be killed on demand and their organs harvested for lucrative profits when rich Westerners in need of transplants travel to China looking for replacement organs.
Will you turn a blind eye (like most of the world does) to this crime against humanity or join us in speaking out? Please copy and share this video with others.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1. 急诊室故事 第28集 Emergency room 28 Chinese drama 2015 by 武媚娘传奇 The Empress of China 2015
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
2. Dragon green screen effects. Fire throwing Dragon. by rise of Zi
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
3. Moon Landings Hoax Proven - Cutting Room Film FOUND* Moon Missions Faked by Planet news. ga
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
4. Flat Earth Q&A Emails 93 Mark Sargent by markksargent
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
5. Police Brutality Captured on Video in Vallejo, California by Enough is Enough TV
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
6. Cupcake - Starving by Dragging Our Heels
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
7. February 2018. Children Pleas for help. Suffering in Ghouta, Syria by TK Young
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
8. Chinese Military Parade Hell March by Thuy Tu
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
9. Falun Gong, filmoj, kaj angla instruado by Evildea
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
10. Ancient Chinese Exercise-Falun Gong by Truth Media
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
11. Chinese City Management officers beats people on the street by weibo2003
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
12. NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS by PublicResourceOrg
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
13. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Caption author (Dutch)
Bernice l
Conspiracy fact: a tiny number of Chinese people are on the official donor registry to offer their organs yet tens of thousands of organs are being sold for profit in China each year. This video speaks out against the shocking money-making racket going on inside China - arguably the world's most powerful country - and home to illegal organ harvesting on a massive scale.
According to a growing body of evidence, innocent people, like Falun Gong practitioners, whose beliefs run contrary to the Chinese communist party, have been labeled as criminals and put in detention centres, labour camps and prisons across the country. Prisoners can then be killed on demand and their organs harvested for lucrative profits when rich Westerners in need of transplants travel to China looking for replacement organs.
Will you turn a blind eye (like most of the world does) to this crime against humanity or join us in speaking out? Please copy and share this video with others.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1. 急诊室故事 第28集 Emergency room 28 Chinese drama 2015 by 武媚娘传奇 The Empress of China 2015
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
2. Dragon green screen effects. Fire throwing Dragon. by rise of Zi
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
3. Moon Landings Hoax Proven - Cutting Room Film FOUND* Moon Missions Faked by Planet news. ga
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
4. Flat Earth Q&A Emails 93 Mark Sargent by markksargent
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
5. Police Brutality Captured on Video in Vallejo, California by Enough is Enough TV
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
6. Cupcake - Starving by Dragging Our Heels
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
7. February 2018. Children Pleas for help. Suffering in Ghouta, Syria by TK Young
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
8. Chinese Military Parade Hell March by Thuy Tu
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
9. Falun Gong, filmoj, kaj angla instruado by Evildea
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
10. Ancient Chinese Exercise-Falun Gong by Truth Media
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
11. Chinese City Management officers beats people on the street by weibo2003
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
12. NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS by PublicResourceOrg
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
13. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Caption author (Dutch)
Bernice l
Keywords
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